Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $49,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.