Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $53,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

