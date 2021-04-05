Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of EnerSys worth $50,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.