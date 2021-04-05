Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $56,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 581,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 59.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

