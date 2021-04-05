Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,422 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Natera worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,606 shares of company stock worth $14,877,213. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

