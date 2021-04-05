HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of HollyFrontier worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

