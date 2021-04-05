Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $121.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

