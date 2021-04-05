Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $53.80

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

