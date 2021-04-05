Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT at $34.13

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

