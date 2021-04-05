Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Masco were worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

