National Pension Service Sells 599 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $131.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

