Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.