Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,976 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

