Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

