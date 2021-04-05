Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 48,889 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,889 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Surgalign stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

