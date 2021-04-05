Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

