Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

