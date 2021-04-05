Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $284.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.39 and a 200 day moving average of $283.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.