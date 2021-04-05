Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,448,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000.

MOAT opened at $69.88 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $69.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

