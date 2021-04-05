JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $83,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.