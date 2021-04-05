National Pension Service Has $22.53 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alliant Energy by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,034,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

