Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

