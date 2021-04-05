Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.