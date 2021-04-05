Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $250,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

