Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

