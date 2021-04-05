16,543 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,512 shares of company stock valued at $994,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

