ARB Co. Limited (ARB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

