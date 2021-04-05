BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0941 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MFT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

