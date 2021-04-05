The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The New York Times has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The New York Times has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

