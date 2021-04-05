The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.