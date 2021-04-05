The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.
The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
NYSE:PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.
In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
