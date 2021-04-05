Truist Financial Corp Sells 28,186 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

ACC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

