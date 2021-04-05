Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 235,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

