Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 327.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,005 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

PBI stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.