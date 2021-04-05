Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $283.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

