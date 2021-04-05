Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $408,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPK stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

