Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,024 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

