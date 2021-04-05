United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $74.71 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53.

