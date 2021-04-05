Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $64.33

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders have sold 40,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $39.33 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.