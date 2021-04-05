Swingby Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.78 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and $2.78 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,900,418 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWINGBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.