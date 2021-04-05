United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,525 shares of company stock worth $202,859,337. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

