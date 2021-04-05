United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.