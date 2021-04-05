Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,882 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.