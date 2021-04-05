Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 41,164 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,164 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $330.52 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,940 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

