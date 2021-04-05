Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

