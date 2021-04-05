United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

