HC Wainwright Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Neutral

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BYSI opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

