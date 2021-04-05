HC Wainwright Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Neutral

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
BYSI opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
