Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Energizer stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.