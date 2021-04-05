Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

