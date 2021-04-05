Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $40.47 on Monday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parsons by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 209,169 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

