IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,608 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,370.4% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 480,854 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of SPXS opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

